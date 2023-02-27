Monday's contest between the Creighton Bluejays (20-7) and the Butler Bulldogs (11-17) at D.J. Sokol Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-55 and heavily favors Creighton to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 27.

Last time out, the Bluejays won on Wednesday 55-44 over Marquette.

Creighton vs. Butler Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: FloSports

Creighton vs. Butler Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 75, Butler 55

Creighton Schedule Analysis

When the Bluejays defeated the Villanova Wildcats (No. 15 in the AP's Top 25) on December 2 by a score of 67-46, it was their signature win of the year so far.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bluejays are 6-5 (.545%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins.

Creighton has eight wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

Creighton 2022-23 Best Wins

78-69 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 31) on November 7

68-42 at home over Marquette (No. 39) on January 8

55-44 on the road over Marquette (No. 39) on February 22

75-71 at home over Drake (No. 48) on December 10

77-51 at home over Nebraska (No. 49) on November 15

Creighton Performance Insights