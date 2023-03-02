Thursday's contest at Target Center has the Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-13) matching up with the Michigan State Spartans (15-13) at 12:30 PM ET (on March 2). Our computer prediction projects a close 71-70 victory for Nebraska, so it should be a competitive matchup.

Their last time out, the Cornhuskers won on Sunday 80-64 against Northwestern.

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 71, Michigan State 70

Nebraska Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 7 Maryland Terrapins on December 4, the Cornhuskers registered their best win of the season, a 90-67 road victory.

The Cornhuskers have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 29th-most in the country. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 15th-most.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Cornhuskers are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 50th-most wins.

Nebraska 2022-23 Best Wins

85-79 at home over Kansas (No. 43) on December 21

73-65 over Mississippi State (No. 44) on November 26

71-64 on the road over Purdue (No. 45) on January 18

90-57 on the road over Illinois (No. 25/AP Poll)) on February 22

71-67 at home over Michigan State (No. 54) on February 2

Nebraska Performance Insights