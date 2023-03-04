How to Watch the Creighton vs. Seton Hall Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big East Tournament
The No. 3 seed Creighton Bluejays (21-7) and the No. 6 seed Seton Hall Pirates (18-13) will try to advance in the Big East tournament on Saturday as they meet at 9:30 PM.
Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Creighton vs. Seton Hall Scoring Comparison
- The Pirates' 71.8 points per game are 11.1 more points than the 60.7 the Bluejays allow.
- Seton Hall has a 12-2 record when allowing fewer than 71.4 points.
- Seton Hall is 17-9 when it scores more than 60.7 points.
- The Bluejays average 71.4 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 69.1 the Pirates give up.
- Creighton is 15-2 when scoring more than 69.1 points.
- Creighton's record is 19-2 when it gives up fewer than 71.8 points.
- The Bluejays shoot 43.8% from the field, 3.2% lower than the Pirates allow defensively.
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/18/2023
|Georgetown
|W 75-34
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|2/22/2023
|@ Marquette
|W 55-44
|Al McGuire Center
|2/27/2023
|Butler
|W 74-46
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|3/4/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
