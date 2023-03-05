Creighton vs. Villanova Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big East Tournament
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest features the Villanova Wildcats (27-5) and the Creighton Bluejays (22-7) clashing at Mohegan Sun Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 66-65 victory for Villanova according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on March 5.
The Bluejays' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 75-74 victory over Seton Hall.
Creighton vs. Villanova Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Creighton vs. Villanova Score Prediction
- Prediction: Villanova 66, Creighton 65
Creighton Schedule Analysis
- The Bluejays captured their signature win of the season on December 2, when they defeated the Villanova Wildcats, who rank No. 11 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 67-46.
- The Bluejays have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (six).
- Creighton has tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (nine).
- The Wildcats have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (seven).
Creighton 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-69 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 28) on November 7
- 68-42 at home over Marquette (No. 33) on January 8
- 55-44 on the road over Marquette (No. 33) on February 22
- 75-71 at home over Drake (No. 45) on December 10
- 85-66 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on November 20
Creighton Performance Insights
- The Bluejays are outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game, with a +300 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.5 points per game (64th in college basketball) and give up 61.1 per outing (92nd in college basketball).
- In Big East games, Creighton has averaged 2.4 fewer points (69.1) than overall (71.5) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Bluejays are scoring 1.0 more points per game at home (71.9) than away (70.9).
- At home Creighton is allowing 61.2 points per game, 1.0 more than it is on the road (60.2).
- The Bluejays are scoring 71.8 points per game over their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 71.5.
