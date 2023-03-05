Sunday's contest features the Villanova Wildcats (27-5) and the Creighton Bluejays (22-7) clashing at Mohegan Sun Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 66-65 victory for Villanova according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on March 5.

The Bluejays' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 75-74 victory over Seton Hall.

Creighton vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Creighton vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 66, Creighton 65

Creighton Schedule Analysis

The Bluejays captured their signature win of the season on December 2, when they defeated the Villanova Wildcats, who rank No. 11 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 67-46.

The Bluejays have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (six).

Creighton has tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (nine).

The Wildcats have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (seven).

Creighton 2022-23 Best Wins

78-69 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 28) on November 7

68-42 at home over Marquette (No. 33) on January 8

55-44 on the road over Marquette (No. 33) on February 22

75-71 at home over Drake (No. 45) on December 10

85-66 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on November 20

Creighton Performance Insights