How to Watch the Creighton vs. Villanova Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big East Tournament
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The No. 2 seed Villanova Wildcats (27-5) and the No. 3 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-7) will look to move on in the Big East tournament on Sunday as they meet at 5:30 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Creighton vs. Villanova Scoring Comparison
- The Bluejays' 71.5 points per game are 13.4 more points than the 58.1 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- Creighton has a 19-2 record when giving up fewer than 71.4 points.
- Creighton has put together a 19-5 record in games it scores more than 58.1 points.
- The 71.4 points per game the Wildcats put up are 10.3 more points than the Bluejays allow (61.1).
- When Villanova puts up more than 61.1 points, it is 24-2.
- Villanova's record is 25-3 when it allows fewer than 71.5 points.
- This year the Wildcats are shooting 44.5% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Bluejays give up.
- The Bluejays make 43.7% of their shots from the field, just 6.2% more than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/22/2023
|@ Marquette
|W 55-44
|Al McGuire Center
|2/27/2023
|Butler
|W 74-46
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|3/4/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 75-74
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|3/5/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
