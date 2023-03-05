The No. 2 seed Villanova Wildcats (27-5) and the No. 3 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-7) will look to move on in the Big East tournament on Sunday as they meet at 5:30 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Creighton vs. Villanova Scoring Comparison

  • The Bluejays' 71.5 points per game are 13.4 more points than the 58.1 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • Creighton has a 19-2 record when giving up fewer than 71.4 points.
  • Creighton has put together a 19-5 record in games it scores more than 58.1 points.
  • The 71.4 points per game the Wildcats put up are 10.3 more points than the Bluejays allow (61.1).
  • When Villanova puts up more than 61.1 points, it is 24-2.
  • Villanova's record is 25-3 when it allows fewer than 71.5 points.
  • This year the Wildcats are shooting 44.5% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Bluejays give up.
  • The Bluejays make 43.7% of their shots from the field, just 6.2% more than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Creighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/22/2023 @ Marquette W 55-44 Al McGuire Center
2/27/2023 Butler W 74-46 D.J. Sokol Arena
3/4/2023 Seton Hall W 75-74 Mohegan Sun Arena
3/5/2023 Villanova - Mohegan Sun Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.