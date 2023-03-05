Sunday's contest features the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (18-10) and the Omaha Mavericks (13-16) facing off at Denny Sanford Premier Center (on March 5) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-66 victory for North Dakota.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Mavericks claimed an 83-73 victory against Denver.

Omaha vs. North Dakota Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Omaha vs. North Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota 74, Omaha 66

Omaha Schedule Analysis

The Mavericks' signature win this season came in a 72-67 victory against the Wichita State Shockers on November 12.

Omaha 2022-23 Best Wins

63-58 at home over North Dakota State (No. 164) on February 9

56-51 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 194) on December 1

80-77 at home over St. Thomas (No. 227) on January 7

58-54 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 227) on February 2

75-64 on the road over Denver (No. 267) on January 16

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Omaha Performance Insights