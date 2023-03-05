Omaha vs. North Dakota Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Summit Tournament
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Sunday's contest features the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (18-10) and the Omaha Mavericks (13-16) facing off at Denny Sanford Premier Center (on March 5) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-66 victory for North Dakota.
In their last outing on Saturday, the Mavericks claimed an 83-73 victory against Denver.
Omaha vs. North Dakota Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Omaha vs. North Dakota Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Dakota 74, Omaha 66
Omaha Schedule Analysis
- The Mavericks' signature win this season came in a 72-67 victory against the Wichita State Shockers on November 12.
Omaha 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-58 at home over North Dakota State (No. 164) on February 9
- 56-51 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 194) on December 1
- 80-77 at home over St. Thomas (No. 227) on January 7
- 58-54 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 227) on February 2
- 75-64 on the road over Denver (No. 267) on January 16
Omaha Performance Insights
- The Mavericks have a -115 scoring differential, falling short by 4.0 points per game. They're putting up 65.9 points per game, 163rd in college basketball, and are giving up 69.9 per contest to rank 305th in college basketball.
- In conference action, Omaha is scoring more points (66.1 per game) than it is overall (65.9) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Mavericks score 74.4 points per game. On the road, they score 58.0.
- At home, Omaha gives up 69.6 points per game. On the road, it concedes 70.1.
- Over their past 10 games, the Mavericks are posting 62.5 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than their season average (65.9).
