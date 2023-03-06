The Denver Nuggets (45-19) hope to build on a seven-game home win streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (32-33) on March 6, 2023.

Nuggets vs. Raptors Game Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

  • The Nuggets make 50.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (49%).
  • Denver is 32-7 when it shoots better than 49% from the field.
  • The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank 19th.
  • The Nuggets put up 5.1 more points per game (117.1) than the Raptors give up (112).
  • Denver has a 40-3 record when putting up more than 112 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

  • The Nuggets put up 121.4 points per game in home games, compared to 112.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.8 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, Denver is ceding 109.5 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 115.9.
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, the Nuggets have played better in home games this season, sinking 12.8 three-pointers per game with a 40.6% three-point percentage, compared to 11.5 threes per game and a 37.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Michael Porter Jr. Questionable Illness
Thomas Bryant Questionable Ankle
Vlatko Cancar Questionable Wrist
Zeke Nnaji Out Shoulder

