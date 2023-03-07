Tuesday's contest features the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (27-5) and the Omaha Mavericks (15-16) clashing at Denny Sanford Premier Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 82-56 victory for heavily favored South Dakota State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 7.

The Mavericks are coming off of a 69-60 victory against UMKC in their most recent game on Monday.

Omaha vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Omaha vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 82, Omaha 56

Omaha Schedule Analysis

On November 12, the Mavericks claimed their best win of the season, a 72-67 victory over the Wichita State Shockers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 132) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Jackrabbits are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 63rd-most victories.

Omaha 2022-23 Best Wins

72-67 at home over Wichita State (No. 132) on November 12

84-81 over North Dakota (No. 170) on March 5

63-58 at home over North Dakota State (No. 179) on February 9

56-51 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 192) on December 1

80-77 at home over St. Thomas (No. 228) on January 7

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Omaha Performance Insights