How to Watch the Omaha vs. South Dakota State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Summit Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 1 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits (27-5) and the No. 6 Omaha Mavericks (15-16) will face off to decide the Summit conference champion on Tuesday at 2:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Omaha Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- TV: ESPN
Omaha vs. South Dakota State Scoring Comparison
- The Mavericks score an average of 66.6 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 60.6 the Jackrabbits allow.
- Omaha has put together a 10-10 record in games it scores more than 60.6 points.
- South Dakota State is 19-2 when it allows fewer than 66.6 points.
- The Jackrabbits average 9.1 more points per game (79) than the Mavericks give up (69.9).
- When South Dakota State puts up more than 69.9 points, it is 21-0.
- Omaha is 13-9 when allowing fewer than 79 points.
- The Jackrabbits shoot 45.3% from the field, 11.5% lower than the Mavericks allow defensively.
- The Mavericks shoot 31.6% from the field, 7.5% lower than the Jackrabbits concede.
Omaha Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|Denver
|W 83-73
|Baxter Arena
|3/5/2023
|North Dakota
|W 84-81
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|3/6/2023
|UMKC
|W 69-60
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|3/7/2023
|South Dakota State
|-
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
