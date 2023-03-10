Nuggets vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Nuggets (46-20) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (16-49) as heavy, 12.5-point favorites on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and ALT. The matchup has an over/under of 235.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: BSSW and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-12.5
|235.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver and its opponents have scored more than 235.5 points in 20 of 66 games this season.
- The average total in Denver's outings this year is 229.5, 6.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Nuggets have a 37-29-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Denver has been favored 50 times and won 38, or 76%, of those games.
- Denver has played as a favorite of -750 or more twice this season and won both games.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 88.2% chance to win.
Nuggets vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 235.5
|% of Games Over 235.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|20
|30.3%
|116.8
|228.9
|112.7
|235
|230.1
|Spurs
|28
|43.1%
|112.1
|228.9
|122.3
|235
|232.6
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have gone 8-2 over their last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
- The Nuggets have hit the over in five of their past 10 games.
- Against the spread, Denver has played better at home, covering 22 times in 35 home games, and 15 times in 31 road games.
- The 116.8 points per game the Nuggets record are 5.5 fewer points than the Spurs give up (122.3).
- When Denver totals more than 122.3 points, it is 16-1 against the spread and 16-1 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Nuggets vs. Spurs Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|37-29
|1-1
|32-34
|Spurs
|26-39
|6-4
|37-28
Nuggets vs. Spurs Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Spurs
|116.8
|112.1
|7
|24
|16-1
|17-12
|16-1
|10-19
|112.7
|122.3
|11
|30
|26-9
|14-5
|29-6
|13-6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.