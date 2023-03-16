The No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs (27-6) are 5.5-point favorites to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 12 Charleston (SC) Cougars (31-3) on Thursday, tipping off at 3:10 PM on truTV. Here's everything you need to know about this 5-12 matchup before filling out your bracket. The over/under is 141.5 for the matchup.

San Diego State vs. Charleston (SC) Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Diego State -5.5 141.5

San Diego State vs Charleston (SC) Betting Records & Stats

The Aztecs are 15-15-0 against the spread this season.

San Diego State has a record of 18-1, a 94.7% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Aztecs.

Charleston (SC) has gone 18-12-0 ATS this year.

The Cougars have been listed as an underdog of +185 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charleston (SC) has a 35.1% chance of walking away with the win.

San Diego State vs. Charleston (SC) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Diego State 12 40% 72.1 152.9 63.6 131 138.2 Charleston (SC) 19 63.3% 80.8 152.9 67.4 131 150.4

Additional San Diego State vs Charleston (SC) Insights & Trends

San Diego State is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.

In the Aztecs' past 10 contests, they have gone over the total once.

Charleston (SC) has gone 10-0 in its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Cougars have gone over the total six times.

The Aztecs average 72.1 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 67.4 the Cougars give up.

When San Diego State scores more than 67.4 points, it is 11-8 against the spread and 19-2 overall.

The Cougars' 80.8 points per game are 17.2 more points than the 63.6 the Aztecs allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 63.6 points, Charleston (SC) is 16-11 against the spread and 28-3 overall.

San Diego State vs. Charleston (SC) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Diego State 15-15-0 9-9 13-17-0 Charleston (SC) 18-12-0 2-0 13-17-0

San Diego State vs. Charleston (SC) Home/Away Splits

San Diego State Charleston (SC) 15-1 Home Record 15-1 8-2 Away Record 11-2 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.3 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.5 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

