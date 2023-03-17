The No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-8) and the No. 11 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-10) meet on Friday at 6:00 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup airs on ESPNews.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ESPN

Creighton vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score an average of 71.5 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 61.2 the Bluejays allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 61.2 points, Mississippi State is 18-5.

Creighton is 19-2 when it gives up fewer than 71.5 points.

The Bluejays average 12.1 more points per game (71.1) than the Bulldogs allow (59).

When Creighton puts up more than 59 points, it is 19-4.

Mississippi State has a 17-4 record when giving up fewer than 71.1 points.

The Bluejays are making 43.8% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% higher than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (42.2%).

