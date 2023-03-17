The No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (21-12) and the No. 11 seed NC State Wolfpack (23-10) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 3:56 PM. The matchup airs on TNT.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. NC State matchup in this article.

Creighton vs. NC State Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:56 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Creighton vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Creighton Moneyline NC State Moneyline
BetMGM Creighton (-5.5) 148.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Creighton (-5.5) 148.5 -225 +190 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Creighton (-5) 148.5 -227 +185 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Creighton vs. NC State Betting Trends

  • Creighton is 14-17-0 ATS this season.
  • So far this season, 13 out of the Bluejays' 31 games have gone over the point total.
  • NC State has covered 16 times in 33 chances against the spread this season.
  • A total of 17 Wolfpack games this year have gone over the point total.

Creighton Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2500
  • Creighton's national championship odds (+2500) place it 13th-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only 15th-best.
  • The Bluejays' national championship odds are the same now (+2500) compared to the beginning of the season (+2500).
  • Creighton's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.8%.

NC State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +30000
  • Bookmakers have moved the Wolfpack's national championship odds up from +35000 at the beginning of the season to +30000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 58th-biggest change.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, NC State has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.