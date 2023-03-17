The No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (21-12) meet the No. 11 NC State Wolf Pack (23-10) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 4:00 PM.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Creighton vs. NC State matchup.

Creighton vs. NC State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Creighton vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. NC State Betting Trends

Creighton has covered 14 times in 31 games with a spread this season.

So far this season, 13 out of the Bluejays' 31 games have hit the over.

NC State has covered 16 times in 33 games with a spread this season.

In the Wolf Pack's 33 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Oddsmakers rate Creighton equally compared to the computer rankings, 14th-best in the country.

The Bluejays have had the 69th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +4000.

The implied probability of Creighton winning the national championship, based on its +4000 moneyline odds, is 2.4%.

