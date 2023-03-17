Friday's game features the Creighton Bluejays (21-12) and the NC State Wolf Pack (23-10) facing off at Ball Arena (on March 17) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-71 victory for Creighton.

Based on our computer prediction, NC State projects to cover the 5.5-point spread in its matchup versus Creighton. The over/under has been set at 149.5, and the two teams are projected to come in below that total.

Creighton vs. NC State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Line: Creighton -5.5

Creighton -5.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -225, NC State +180

Creighton vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 76, NC State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. NC State

Pick ATS: NC State (+5.5)



NC State (+5.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Creighton's record against the spread so far this season is 13-15-0, and NC State's is 15-14-0. The Bluejays have a 12-16-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Wolf Pack have a record of 15-14-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score an average of 154.8 points per game, 5.3 more points than this matchup's total. Creighton is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games, while NC State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays have a +269 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.1 points per game. They're putting up 76.6 points per game to rank 59th in college basketball and are giving up 68.5 per outing to rank 127th in college basketball.

Creighton records 34.8 rebounds per game (35th in college basketball) while allowing 30.9 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.9 boards per game.

Creighton makes 8.9 three-pointers per game (41st in college basketball), 2.5 more than its opponents (6.4).

The Bluejays average 99.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (37th in college basketball), and allow 89.1 points per 100 possessions (112th in college basketball).

Creighton has lost the turnover battle by 1.5 turnovers per game, committing 11 (94th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.5 (346th in college basketball).

