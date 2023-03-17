Friday's contest between the Creighton Bluejays (21-12) and NC State Wolf Pack (23-10) going head-to-head at Ball Arena has a projected final score of 76-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Creighton, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on March 17.

Based on our computer prediction, NC State is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 5.5. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 149.5 total.

Creighton vs. NC State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Line: Creighton -5.5

Creighton -5.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -225, NC State +185

Creighton vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 76, NC State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. NC State

Pick ATS: NC State (+5.5)



NC State (+5.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Creighton has compiled a 13-15-0 record against the spread this season, while NC State is 15-14-0. The Bluejays have a 12-16-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Wolf Pack have a record of 15-14-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams combine to score 154.8 points per game, 5.3 more points than this matchup's total. Creighton has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over the last 10 games. NC State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays average 76.6 points per game (59th in college basketball) while allowing 68.5 per contest (128th in college basketball). They have a +269 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.1 points per game.

Creighton averages 34.8 rebounds per game (35th in college basketball) while allowing 30.9 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.9 boards per game.

Creighton connects on 8.9 three-pointers per game (40th in college basketball) while shooting 36% from beyond the arc (82nd in college basketball). It is making 2.5 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.4 per game while shooting 34.1%.

The Bluejays score 99.7 points per 100 possessions (37th in college basketball), while giving up 89.1 points per 100 possessions (112th in college basketball).

Creighton loses the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 11 (94th in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.5.

