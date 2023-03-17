How to Watch Creighton vs. NC State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (21-12) will try to beat the No. 11 seed NC State Wolf Pack (23-10) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Ball Arena. This contest tips off at 4:00 PM.
Creighton vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- Creighton is 15-5 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolf Pack sit at 53rd.
- The 76.6 points per game the Bluejays average are 5.8 more points than the Wolf Pack allow (70.8).
- When Creighton totals more than 70.8 points, it is 17-6.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Creighton has played better when playing at home this season, averaging 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game when playing on the road.
- The Bluejays are allowing 62.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 8.1 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (70.6).
- At home, Creighton is draining 2.6 more threes per game (9.9) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to on the road (30.7%).
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ DePaul
|W 84-70
|Wintrust Arena
|3/9/2023
|Villanova
|W 87-74
|Madison Square Garden
|3/10/2023
|Xavier
|L 82-60
|Madison Square Garden
|3/17/2023
|NC State
|-
|Ball Arena
