A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 6-seed Creighton Bluejays (21-12) take the court against the No. 11 seed NC State Wolfpack (23-10) on Friday at Ball Arena. The matchup begins at 4:00 PM.

Creighton vs. NC State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Wolfpack allow to opponents.

Creighton is 15-5 when it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolfpack sit at 53rd.

The Bluejays put up 5.8 more points per game (76.6) than the Wolfpack give up (70.8).

When Creighton totals more than 70.8 points, it is 17-6.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Creighton has performed better in home games this year, scoring 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, the Bluejays are allowing 62.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 70.6.

Creighton is making 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

