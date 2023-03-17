How to Watch Creighton vs. NC State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 6-seed Creighton Bluejays (21-12) take the court against the No. 11 seed NC State Wolfpack (23-10) on Friday at Ball Arena. The matchup begins at 4:00 PM.
Creighton vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Wolfpack allow to opponents.
- Creighton is 15-5 when it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolfpack sit at 53rd.
- The Bluejays put up 5.8 more points per game (76.6) than the Wolfpack give up (70.8).
- When Creighton totals more than 70.8 points, it is 17-6.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Creighton has performed better in home games this year, scoring 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Bluejays are allowing 62.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 70.6.
- Creighton is making 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ DePaul
|W 84-70
|Wintrust Arena
|3/9/2023
|Villanova
|W 87-74
|Madison Square Garden
|3/10/2023
|Xavier
|L 82-60
|Madison Square Garden
|3/17/2023
|NC State
|-
|Ball Arena
