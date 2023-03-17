The No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (21-12) meet the No. 11 NC State Wolfpack (23-10) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, tipping off at 4:00 PM.

Creighton vs. NC State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Creighton Stats Insights

This season, the Bluejays have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Wolfpack's opponents have made.

In games Creighton shoots higher than 44.4% from the field, it is 15-5 overall.

The Bluejays are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolfpack sit at 53rd.

The Bluejays put up 5.8 more points per game (76.6) than the Wolfpack allow (70.8).

Creighton is 17-6 when scoring more than 70.8 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

Creighton is averaging 79.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 6.8 more points than it is averaging away from home (72.5).

In 2022-23, the Bluejays are allowing 62.5 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are allowing 70.6.

When it comes to three-pointers, Creighton has played better in home games this season, making 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage in road games.

Creighton Schedule