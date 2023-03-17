The NCAA tournament at MVP Arena on Friday includes a first-round matchup that pits the Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) against the Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) at 9:55 PM ET. The Hoosiers' Trayce Jackson-Davis and the Golden Flashes' Sincere Carry are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Kent State

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 9:55 PM ET

9:55 PM ET Arena: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

Albany, New York TV: TBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Indiana's Last Game

On Saturday, in its most recent game, Indiana fell to Penn State 77-73. With 24 points, Jackson-Davis was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trayce Jackson-Davis 24 10 7 2 1 0 Tamar Bates 14 0 3 0 0 2 Jalen Hood-Schifino 11 3 4 1 1 0

Kent State's Last Game

Kent State was victorious in its most recent game versus Toledo, 93-78, on Saturday. Carry led the way with 26 points, and also had three boards and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Sincere Carry 26 3 4 0 0 4 Malique Jacobs 18 13 6 1 3 0 Chris Payton 17 5 0 0 2 0

Indiana Players to Watch

Jackson-Davis leads his squad in points (20.8), rebounds (10.9) and assists (4.1) per contest, shooting 57.9% from the field. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 2.7 blocked shots (sixth in the nation).

Jalen Hood-Schifino puts up 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 42.2% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Race Thompson is posting 7.9 points, 1 assists and 5 rebounds per game.

Miller Kopp posts 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Trey Galloway is putting up 6.8 points, 2 assists and 3 rebounds per contest.

Kent State Players to Watch

The Golden Flashes receive 13 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Malique Jacobs.

Miryne Thomas tops the Golden Flashes in rebounding (5.5 per game), and averages 10.6 points and 0.8 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Golden Flashes receive 6.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Chris Payton.

Cli'Ron Hornbeak is averaging 5.6 points, 5 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, making 73.1% of his shots from the field.

Indiana Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trayce Jackson-Davis 22.7 10.7 5.6 1.5 1.9 0 Jalen Hood-Schifino 15.6 4.4 2.6 0.4 0.5 0.6 Miller Kopp 8 3 1.7 0.7 0.2 1.8 Race Thompson 7.6 3.7 0.6 1.3 0.3 0.1 Trey Galloway 5.4 3.1 2.5 0.6 0 0.8

Kent State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)