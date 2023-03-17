Friday's contest at Maples Pavilion has the Stanford Cardinal (28-5) taking on the Sacred Heart Pioneers (19-13) at 7:30 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 82-46 win as our model heavily favors Stanford.

The Cardinal head into this matchup on the heels of a 69-65 loss to UCLA on Friday.

Stanford vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Stanford vs. Sacred Heart Score Prediction

Prediction: Stanford 82, Sacred Heart 46

Stanford Schedule Analysis

The Cardinal took down the No. 8 Utah Utes in a 74-62 win on January 20, which was their signature victory of the season.

The Cardinal have the third-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (13).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Stanford is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.

Stanford 2022-23 Best Wins

74-62 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 20

72-59 at home over Creighton (No. 14) on December 20

77-70 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 18

72-59 on the road over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 13

71-66 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on February 20

Sacred Heart Schedule Analysis

When the Pioneers took down the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, who are ranked No. 134 in our computer rankings, on March 12 by a score of 72-60, it was their best victory of the season thus far.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Sacred Heart is 15-9 (.625%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories, but also tied for the 44th-most losses.

Sacred Heart 2022-23 Best Wins

72-60 on the road over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 134) on March 12

70-67 on the road over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 134) on February 16

71-62 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 134) on January 21

57-47 over Southern (No. 219) on March 15

69-58 on the road over Fairfield (No. 252) on December 11

Stanford Performance Insights

The Cardinal have a +589 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.9 points per game. They're putting up 76.5 points per game to rank 23rd in college basketball and are allowing 58.6 per outing to rank 45th in college basketball.

Stanford's offense has been worse in Pac-12 action this year, posting 71.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 76.5 PPG.

The Cardinal are putting up 76.6 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 75.0 points per contest.

Defensively Stanford has played worse at home this season, allowing 58.9 points per game, compared to 56.7 in away games.

The Cardinal have been scoring 73.1 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 76.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Sacred Heart Performance Insights