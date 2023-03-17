The No. 8 seed USC Trojans (21-9) and the No. 9 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits (28-5) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 8:00 PM. The matchup airs on ESPNews.

USC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ESPN

USC vs. South Dakota State Scoring Comparison

The Jackrabbits put up 24.6 more points per game (79.4) than the Trojans give up (54.8).

When it scores more than 54.8 points, South Dakota State is 25-3.

USC has a 21-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.4 points.

The 64.4 points per game the Trojans score are only 4.1 more points than the Jackrabbits allow (60.3).

USC has a 15-3 record when putting up more than 60.3 points.

South Dakota State has a 19-2 record when allowing fewer than 64.4 points.

This year the Trojans are shooting 34.0% from the field, 5.1% lower than the Jackrabbits give up.

The Jackrabbits make 45.3% of their shots from the field, 7.9% higher than the Trojans' defensive field-goal percentage.

USC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/23/2023 Washington W 47-43 Galen Center 2/25/2023 Washington State W 68-65 Galen Center 3/1/2023 Oregon State L 56-48 Michelob ULTRA Arena 3/17/2023 South Dakota State - Cassell Coliseum

South Dakota State Schedule