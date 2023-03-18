How to Watch the Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 6-seed Colorado Buffaloes (23-8) hit the court against the No. 11 seed Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (28-4) on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this matchup.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV

Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Raiders' 73.8 points per game are 15.2 more points than the 58.6 the Buffaloes allow.
- Middle Tennessee has put together a 25-3 record in games it scores more than 58.6 points.
- Colorado is 22-5 when it allows fewer than 73.8 points.
- The Buffaloes average 12.1 more points per game (68.8) than the Lady Raiders give up (56.7).
- Colorado is 22-3 when scoring more than 56.7 points.
- Middle Tennessee has a 22-2 record when giving up fewer than 68.8 points.
- The Buffaloes shoot 41.2% from the field, 5.2% higher than the Lady Raiders allow defensively.
- The Lady Raiders' 41.3 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.9 higher than the Buffaloes have given up.
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|Cal
|W 95-69
|CU Events Center
|3/2/2023
|Oregon State
|W 62-54
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|3/3/2023
|Washington State
|L 61-49
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|3/18/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
Middle Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Charlotte
|W 84-53
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/10/2023
|UTEP
|W 68-62
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/11/2023
|Western Kentucky
|W 82-70
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/18/2023
|Colorado
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
