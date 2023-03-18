Saturday's game that pits the Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-14) against the Northern Iowa Panthers (23-9) at should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-68 in favor of Nebraska. Tipoff is at TBA on March 18.

In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Cornhuskers claimed a 74-65 victory over Missouri State.

Nebraska vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Nebraska vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 71, Northern Iowa 68

Nebraska Schedule Analysis

When the Cornhuskers took down the Maryland Terrapins (No. 7 in the AP's Top 25) on December 4 by a score of 90-67, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.

The Cornhuskers have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 31st-most in Division I. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 24th-most.

The Cornhuskers have seven wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 43rd-most in Division 1.

Nebraska 2022-23 Best Wins

90-67 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on December 4

85-79 at home over Kansas (No. 40) on December 21

73-65 over Mississippi State (No. 45) on November 26

71-64 on the road over Purdue (No. 47) on January 18

90-57 on the road over Illinois (No. 53) on February 22

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Nebraska Performance Insights