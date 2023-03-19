Sunday's contest at Ball Arena has the Baylor Bears (23-10) going head to head against the Creighton Bluejays (22-12) at TBA (on March 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 74-72 victory for Baylor, so expect a tight matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, Creighton is projected to cover the point spread (1.5) versus Baylor. The two teams are projected to go under the 146.5 total.

Creighton vs. Baylor Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Line: Baylor -1.5

Baylor -1.5 Point Total: 146.5

146.5 Moneyline (To Win): Baylor -120, Creighton +100

Creighton vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 74, Creighton 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Baylor

Pick ATS: Creighton (+1.5)



Creighton (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (146.5)



Baylor is 17-14-0 against the spread, while Creighton's ATS record this season is 14-15-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Bears are 17-14-0 and the Bluejays are 12-17-0. The two teams average 153.6 points per game, 7.1 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 contests, Baylor has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Creighton has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays put up 76.5 points per game (63rd in college basketball) while allowing 68.3 per contest (126th in college basketball). They have a +278 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game.

Creighton averages 34.7 rebounds per game (40th in college basketball) while conceding 31.0 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.7 boards per game.

Creighton connects on 8.7 three-pointers per game (51st in college basketball), 2.4 more than its opponents.

Creighton has committed 1.5 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.9 (83rd in college basketball) while forcing 9.4 (353rd in college basketball).

