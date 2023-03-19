The No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (23-10) will try to advance to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-12) on Sunday at 7:10 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Creighton vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

Creighton has put together a 15-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

The Bears are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bluejays rank 279th.

The Bluejays score 6.7 more points per game (76.5) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (69.8).

Creighton is 19-6 when giving up fewer than 77.1 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Creighton is scoring 6.8 more points per game at home (79.3) than on the road (72.5).

In 2022-23 the Bluejays are conceding 8.1 fewer points per game at home (62.5) than on the road (70.6).

Creighton drains more 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than on the road (7.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than away (30.7%).

Creighton Schedule