Sunday's contest that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (27-6) against the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (22-11) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a projected final score of 76-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on March 19.

The Hawkeyes enter this game after a 95-43 victory against SE Louisiana on Friday.

Iowa vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ABC

Iowa vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 76, Georgia 66

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes' signature win this season came in an 86-85 victory against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on February 26.

The Hawkeyes have 11 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, the fifth-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Iowa is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23

Georgia Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season on March 17, the Lady Bulldogs defeated the Florida State Seminoles, a top 50 team (No. 31) in our computer rankings, by a score of 66-54.

The Lady Bulldogs have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (eight).

Georgia has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (nine).

Georgia 2022-23 Best Wins

66-54 over Florida State (No. 31) on March 17

62-34 at home over Mississippi State (No. 36) on January 29

71-48 at home over Arkansas (No. 47) on February 19

62-51 at home over Missouri (No. 67) on January 26

66-55 at home over Belmont (No. 76) on December 17

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes outscore opponents by 17.3 points per game (scoring 87.8 points per game to rank first in college basketball while allowing 70.5 per contest to rank 317th in college basketball) and have a +570 scoring differential overall.

Iowa's offense has been more productive in Big Ten games this year, putting up 89.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 87.8 PPG.

The Hawkeyes are putting up 90.4 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 85.9 points per contest.

Iowa is giving up 64.9 points per game this season in home games, which is 13.6 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (78.5).

The Hawkeyes' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, putting up 87.2 points a contest compared to the 87.8 they've averaged this year.

Georgia Performance Insights