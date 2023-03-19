The Denver Nuggets (47-24) square off against the Brooklyn Nets (39-31) as just 1.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on YES and ALT. The over/under is set at 227.5 in the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Nets Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: YES and ALT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -1.5 227.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • In 37 games this season, Denver and its opponents have scored more than 227.5 combined points.
  • Denver has an average point total of 229.8 in its outings this year, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Nuggets have gone 38-33-0 ATS this season.
  • Denver has been the favorite in 54 games this season and won 39 (72.2%) of those contests.
  • This season, Denver has won 37 of its 52 games, or 71.2%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Nuggets vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Nuggets vs Nets Total Facts
Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 37 52.1% 116.8 230.3 113 225.9 230.2
Nets 33 47.1% 113.5 230.3 112.9 225.9 226.9

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in their past 10 games.
  • The Nuggets have hit the over in six of their past 10 contests.
  • Against the spread, Denver has played better when playing at home, covering 22 times in 36 home games, and 16 times in 35 road games.
  • The Nuggets record 116.8 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 112.9 the Nets give up.
  • When Denver scores more than 112.9 points, it is 33-14 against the spread and 42-5 overall.

Nuggets vs. Nets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Nets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 38-33 28-27 35-36
Nets 38-32 18-13 31-39

Nuggets vs. Nets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Nuggets Nets
116.8
Points Scored (PG)
 113.5
7
NBA Rank (PPG)
 18
33-14
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 24-11
42-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 25-10
113
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.9
13
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
30-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 29-16
34-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 33-12

