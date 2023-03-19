Sunday's 3:30 PM ET game between the Denver Nuggets (47-24) and the Brooklyn Nets (39-31) at Barclays Center features the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic as a player to watch.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Nets

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Nuggets' Last Game

On Saturday, in their most recent game, the Nuggets fell to the Knicks 116-110. With 25 points, Jamal Murray was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 25 4 6 1 0 5 Nikola Jokic 24 10 8 0 1 1 Aaron Gordon 14 5 7 1 0 0

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces his team in points (24.8), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.9) per game, shooting 63.3% from the field. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray puts up 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game, shooting 45.0% from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Gordon puts up 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Bruce Brown posts 11.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 48.0% from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 43.3% from downtown (sixth in NBA) with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 26.1 13.0 9.3 1.0 0.6 0.9 Jamal Murray 20.8 3.8 7.0 1.4 0.3 3.4 Michael Porter Jr. 18.3 5.3 1.2 0.6 0.5 2.8 Aaron Gordon 14.0 5.7 3.4 0.6 0.4 0.4 Bruce Brown 10.6 5.1 2.1 1.0 0.7 0.7

