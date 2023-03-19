The No. 2 seed Utah Utes (26-4) will take to the court against the No. 10 seed Princeton Tigers (24-5) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This contest tips off at 7:00 PM.

Utah Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN

Utah vs. Princeton Scoring Comparison

The Tigers score an average of 65.5 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 66.3 the Utes allow.

Princeton has put together a 13-0 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.

Utah is 12-0 when it allows fewer than 65.5 points.

The Utes put up 84.1 points per game, 31.3 more points than the 52.8 the Tigers allow.

Utah is 25-3 when scoring more than 52.8 points.

When Princeton allows fewer than 84.1 points, it is 21-5.

The Utes shoot 48.6% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Tigers allow defensively.

The Tigers make 36.6% of their shots from the field, 5.2% lower than the Utes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Utah Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/25/2023 Stanford W 84-78 Jon M. Huntsman Center 3/2/2023 Washington State L 66-58 Michelob ULTRA Arena 3/17/2023 Gardner-Webb W 103-77 Jon M. Huntsman Center 3/19/2023 Princeton - Jon M. Huntsman Center

Princeton Schedule