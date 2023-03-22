The Colorado Avalanche (41-22-6), winners of six games in a row, will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (34-26-10) -- who've lost four straight -- on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

You can tune in on TNT, TVAS, and SportsNet to see the Avalanche play the Penguins.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SportsNet
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs. Penguins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/7/2023 Penguins Avalanche 2-1 (F/OT) PIT

Avalanche Stats & Trends

  • The Avalanche have conceded 188 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking third in league action for the fewest goals against.
  • The Avalanche's 226 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Avalanche are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 40 goals over that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nathan MacKinnon 58 30 59 89 34 36 45%
Mikko Rantanen 69 47 38 85 34 50 46.3%
Cale Makar 55 16 45 61 47 49 -
Artturi Lehkonen 62 20 29 49 12 24 17.4%
J.T. Compher 69 14 31 45 17 23 48.6%

Penguins Stats & Trends

  • The Penguins have allowed 227 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the NHL.
  • With 223 goals (3.2 per game), the Penguins have the league's 18th-ranked offense.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Penguins are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Penguins have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 29 goals during that stretch.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Sidney Crosby 70 29 54 83 50 51 53.3%
Evgeni Malkin 70 24 49 73 97 69 50.7%
Jake Guentzel 66 30 32 62 41 34 50%
Rickard Rakell 70 25 25 50 36 27 50%
Jason Zucker 66 24 18 42 34 31 26.7%

