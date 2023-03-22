Bruce Brown Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Wizards - March 22
Bruce Brown and the rest of the Denver Nuggets will be taking on the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
In this piece we'll break down Brown's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Wizards
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|9.5
|10.9
|9.7
|Rebounds
|3.5
|4.0
|4.6
|Assists
|2.5
|3.4
|2.0
|PRA
|--
|18.3
|16.3
|PR
|13.5
|14.9
|14.3
|3PM
|0.5
|1.2
|0.6
Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Wizards
- This season, he's put up 10.2% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.9 per contest.
- He's taken 3.3 threes per game, or 10.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Brown's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Wizards have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 101.1 possessions per contest.
- The Wizards give up 113.6 points per game, 16th-ranked in the league.
- Giving up 42.6 rebounds per game, the Wizards are the 12th-ranked squad in the league.
- The Wizards concede 24.3 assists per contest, eighth-ranked in the league.
- The Wizards allow 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, sixth-ranked in the league.
Bruce Brown vs. the Wizards
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|12/14/2022
|28
|13
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
