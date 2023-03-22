The Washington Wizards (32-40) are 6.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (48-24) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and ALT. The over/under for the matchup is 227.5.

Nuggets vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -6.5 227.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

In 37 of 72 games this season, Denver and its opponents have combined to total more than 227.5 points.

Denver's contests this year have an average point total of 229.5, 2.0 more points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets' ATS record is 39-33-0 this season.

Denver has entered the game as favorites 55 times this season and won 40, or 72.7%, of those games.

Denver has a record of 20-5, a 80% win rate, when it's favored by -275 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Nuggets vs Wizards Total Facts Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 37 51.4% 116.6 229.4 112.9 226.5 230.1 Wizards 32 44.4% 112.8 229.4 113.6 226.5 226.0

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have gone 5-5 over their last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

The Nuggets have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.

Against the spread, Denver has fared better at home, covering 22 times in 36 home games, and 17 times in 36 road games.

The 116.6 points per game the Nuggets score are just three more points than the Wizards give up (113.6).

Denver is 31-14 against the spread and 40-5 overall when scoring more than 113.6 points.

Nuggets vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Nuggets and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 39-33 16-13 35-37 Wizards 34-37 6-6 37-35

Nuggets vs. Wizards Point Insights

Scoring Insights Nuggets Wizards 116.6 Points Scored (PG) 112.8 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 31-14 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 26-13 40-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 25-14 112.9 Points Allowed (PG) 113.6 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 28-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-16 31-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-16

