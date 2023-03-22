Nuggets vs. Wizards Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 22
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Washington Wizards (32-40) are underdogs (+7) as they try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (48-24) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The game airs on NBCS-DC and ALT.
Nuggets vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and ALT
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Nuggets vs. Wizards Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Wizards 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Wizards
- Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 7)
- Pick OU:
Over (228)
- The Nuggets have put together a 38-32-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 32-38-2 mark from the Wizards.
- As a 7-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Denver is 12-11-1 against the spread compared to the 5-6 ATS record Washington puts up as a 7-point underdog.
- Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the total in 48.6% of its games this season (35 of 72), the same percentage as Denver and its opponents (35 of 72).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 40-15, while the Wizards are 16-30 as moneyline underdogs.
Nuggets Performance Insights
- Denver is putting up 116.6 points per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 112.9 points per contest (12th-ranked).
- The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 29.3 assists per game.
- The Nuggets are draining 12.1 treys per game this year (15th-ranked in NBA), and they own a 38.8% three-point percentage (best).
- Denver has taken 64% two-pointers and 36% threes this season. Of the team's baskets, 72.5% are two-pointers and 27.5% are three-pointers.
