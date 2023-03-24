Friday's contest between the Creighton Bluejays (23-12) and Princeton Tigers (23-8) matching up at KFC Yum! Center has a projected final score of 78-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Creighton, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on March 24.

According to our computer prediction, Creighton should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 10. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 139 over/under.

Creighton vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Creighton -10

Creighton -10 Point Total: 139

139 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -553, Princeton +413

Creighton vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 78, Princeton 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Princeton

Pick ATS: Creighton (-10)



Creighton (-10) Pick OU: Over (139)



Creighton is 18-17-0 against the spread, while Princeton's ATS record this season is 17-12-0. The Bluejays have hit the over in 16 games, while Tigers games have gone over 15 times. The teams combine to score 152.2 points per game, 13.2 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 contests, Creighton is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall while Princeton has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays average 76.7 points per game (59th in college basketball) while giving up 68.5 per outing (128th in college basketball). They have a +287 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game.

Creighton comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. It is grabbing 34.6 rebounds per game (41st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.8 per contest.

Creighton connects on 8.8 three-pointers per game (42nd in college basketball), 2.5 more than its opponents (6.3).

The Bluejays average 99.8 points per 100 possessions (33rd in college basketball), while allowing 89.2 points per 100 possessions (114th in college basketball).

Creighton has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.9 per game (82nd in college basketball action) while forcing 9.4 (353rd in college basketball).

