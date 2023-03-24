Friday's contest features the Creighton Bluejays (23-12) and the Princeton Tigers (23-8) squaring off at KFC Yum! Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-66 victory for heavily favored Creighton according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on March 24.

According to our computer prediction, Creighton is projected to cover the point spread (10) versus Princeton. The two sides are expected to eclipse the 140 total.

Creighton vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Creighton -10

Creighton -10 Point Total: 140

140 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -524, Princeton +400

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Creighton vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 78, Princeton 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Princeton

Pick ATS: Creighton (-10)



Creighton (-10) Pick OU: Over (140)



Creighton has an 18-17-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Princeton, who is 17-12-0 ATS. The Bluejays are 16-18-1 and the Tigers are 15-13-1 in terms of hitting the over. The teams score 152.2 points per game, 12.2 more points than this matchup's total. Creighton is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests, while Princeton has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays are outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game with a +287 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.7 points per game (59th in college basketball) and allow 68.5 per outing (128th in college basketball).

Creighton is 41st in college basketball at 34.6 rebounds per game. That's 3.8 more than the 30.8 its opponents average.

Creighton connects on 8.8 three-pointers per game (43rd in college basketball) while shooting 35.8% from deep (87th in college basketball). It is making 2.5 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.3 per game while shooting 33.5%.

The Bluejays' 99.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 33rd in college basketball, and the 89.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 114th in college basketball.

Creighton has lost the turnover battle by 1.5 turnovers per game, committing 10.9 (82nd in college basketball action) while forcing 9.4 (353rd in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.