Friday's game at KFC Yum! Center has the Creighton Bluejays (23-12) taking on the Princeton Tigers (23-8) at 9:00 PM ET (on March 24). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 78-66 win as our model heavily favors Creighton.

Based on our computer prediction, Creighton is projected to cover the point spread (10) against Princeton. The two teams are expected to go over the 140 total.

Creighton vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Creighton -10

Creighton -10 Point Total: 140

140 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -524, Princeton +400

Creighton vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 78, Princeton 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Princeton

Pick ATS: Creighton (-10)



Creighton (-10) Pick OU: Over (140)



Creighton is 18-17-0 against the spread, while Princeton's ATS record this season is 17-12-0. The Bluejays are 16-18-1 and the Tigers are 15-13-1 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams score an average of 152.2 points per game, 12.2 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 contests, Creighton is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall while Princeton has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays have a +287 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.2 points per game. They're putting up 76.7 points per game to rank 59th in college basketball and are allowing 68.5 per contest to rank 128th in college basketball.

The 34.6 rebounds per game Creighton averages rank 41st in the nation, and are 3.8 more than the 30.8 its opponents pull down per contest.

Creighton knocks down 8.8 three-pointers per game (42nd in college basketball), 2.5 more than its opponents (6.3). It is shooting 35.8% from deep (87th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 33.5%.

The Bluejays score 99.8 points per 100 possessions (33rd in college basketball), while giving up 89.2 points per 100 possessions (114th in college basketball).

Creighton has committed 10.9 turnovers per game (82nd in college basketball action), 1.5 more than the 9.4 it forces on average (353rd in college basketball).

