Friday's contest that pits the Creighton Bluejays (23-12) versus the Princeton Tigers (23-8) at KFC Yum! Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-66 in favor of Creighton, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on March 24.

Based on our computer prediction, Creighton projects to cover the 10-point spread in its matchup versus Princeton. The total has been set at 140, and the two teams are projected to exceed it.

Creighton vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Creighton -10

Creighton -10 Point Total: 140

140 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -524, Princeton +400

Creighton vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 78, Princeton 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Princeton

Pick ATS: Creighton (-10)



Creighton (-10) Pick OU: Over (140)



Creighton's record against the spread this season is 18-17-0, while Princeton's is 17-12-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bluejays are 16-18-1 and the Tigers are 15-13-1. The two teams score an average of 152.2 points per game, 12.2 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 contests, Creighton has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Princeton has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays' +287 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.7 points per game (59th in college basketball) while allowing 68.5 per outing (128th in college basketball).

The 34.6 rebounds per game Creighton averages rank 41st in the nation, and are 3.8 more than the 30.8 its opponents grab per outing.

Creighton connects on 8.8 three-pointers per game (42nd in college basketball) while shooting 35.8% from deep (87th in college basketball). It is making 2.5 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.3 per game while shooting 33.5%.

The Bluejays average 99.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (33rd in college basketball), and give up 89.2 points per 100 possessions (114th in college basketball).

Creighton has committed 1.5 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.9 (82nd in college basketball action) while forcing 9.4 (353rd in college basketball).

