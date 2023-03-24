Friday's game at KFC Yum! Center has the Creighton Bluejays (23-12) taking on the Princeton Tigers (23-8) at 9:00 PM ET (on March 24). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 78-66 win as our model heavily favors Creighton.

Based on our computer prediction, Creighton is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 10. The two teams are projected to go over the 140 total.

Creighton vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Creighton -10

Creighton -10 Point Total: 140

140 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -553, Princeton +413

Creighton vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 78, Princeton 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Princeton

Pick ATS: Creighton (-10)



Creighton (-10) Pick OU: Over (140)



Creighton has compiled an 18-17-0 record against the spread this season, while Princeton is 17-12-0. The Bluejays are 16-18-1 and the Tigers are 15-13-1 in terms of hitting the over. The teams score an average of 152.2 points per game, 12.2 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 contests, Creighton has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Princeton has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays' +287 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.7 points per game (59th in college basketball) while allowing 68.5 per contest (128th in college basketball).

Creighton averages 34.6 rebounds per game (41st in college basketball) while allowing 30.8 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.8 boards per game.

Creighton knocks down 8.8 three-pointers per game (42nd in college basketball), 2.5 more than its opponents (6.3).

The Bluejays rank 33rd in college basketball by averaging 99.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 114th in college basketball, allowing 89.2 points per 100 possessions.

Creighton has lost the turnover battle by 1.5 turnovers per game, committing 10.9 (82nd in college basketball play) while forcing 9.4 (353rd in college basketball).

