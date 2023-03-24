When the Creighton Bluejays and Princeton Tigers play in their Sweet 16 matchup at KFC Yum! Center on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, Baylor Scheierman and Tosan Evbuomwan will be two of the top players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Princeton

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky TV: TBS

Creighton's Last Game

Creighton was victorious in its previous game against Baylor, 85-76, on Sunday. Ryan Nembhard led the way with 30 points, and also had two boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ryan Nembhard 30 2 2 2 0 4 Trey Alexander 17 8 5 1 0 1 Arthur Kaluma 11 7 2 0 1 1

Creighton Players to Watch

Scheierman leads his team in rebounds per contest (8.2), and also puts up 12.5 points and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Ryan Kalkbrenner leads the Bluejays with 15.7 points per game and 1.2 assists, while also posting 6.2 rebounds.

Trey Alexander posts 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the field and 42.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Nembhard leads his team in assists per game (4.8), and also puts up 12.4 points and 4 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Arthur Kaluma averages 11.8 points, 6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Creighton Top Performers (Last 10 Games)