On Friday at KFC Yum! Center, the Creighton Bluejays (23-12) and the Princeton Tigers (23-8) clash at 9:00 PM ET for their Sweet 16 matchup. The Bluejays' Baylor Scheierman and the Tigers' Tosan Evbuomwan are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Princeton

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky TV: TBS

Creighton's Last Game

On Sunday, in its last game, Creighton beat Baylor 85-76. With 30 points, Ryan Nembhard was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ryan Nembhard 30 2 2 2 0 4 Trey Alexander 17 8 5 1 0 1 Arthur Kaluma 11 7 2 0 1 1

Creighton Players to Watch

Scheierman paces his squad in rebounds per contest (8.2), and also averages 12.5 points and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Ryan Kalkbrenner leads his team in points per game (15.7), and also averages 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.

Trey Alexander puts up 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the field and 42.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nembhard paces the Bluejays at 4.8 assists per game, while also posting 4 rebounds and 12.4 points.

Arthur Kaluma averages 11.8 points, 6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Creighton Top Performers (Last 10 Games)