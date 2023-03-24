The Creighton Bluejays (23-12) and the Princeton Tigers (23-8) are scheduled to match up for their Sweet 16 matchup on Friday at KFC Yum! Center, with a tip-off time of 9:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Baylor Scheierman and Tosan Evbuomwan are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Princeton

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky TV: TBS

Creighton's Last Game

Creighton won its most recent game against Baylor, 85-76, on Sunday. Ryan Nembhard led the way with 30 points, plus two boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ryan Nembhard 30 2 2 2 0 4 Trey Alexander 17 8 5 1 0 1 Arthur Kaluma 11 7 2 0 1 1

Creighton Players to Watch

Scheierman averages a team-leading 8.2 rebounds per game. He is also posting 12.5 points and 3.3 assists, shooting 41.8% from the field and 35.5% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Ryan Kalkbrenner paces his squad in points per contest (15.7), and also averages 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.

Trey Alexander puts up 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Nembhard posts a team-high 4.8 assists per contest. He is also posting 12.4 points and 4 rebounds, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Arthur Kaluma posts 11.8 points, 6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 42.1% from the floor and 31.7% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

