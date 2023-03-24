When the Creighton Bluejays and Princeton Tigers play in their Sweet 16 matchup at KFC Yum! Center on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, Baylor Scheierman and Tosan Evbuomwan will be two of the most notable players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Princeton

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

TV: TBS

Creighton's Last Game

Creighton won its most recent game against Baylor, 85-76, on Sunday. Ryan Nembhard was its top scorer with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ryan Nembhard 30 2 2 2 0 4 Trey Alexander 17 8 5 1 0 1 Arthur Kaluma 11 7 2 0 1 1

Creighton Players to Watch

Scheierman paces the Bluejays at 8.2 rebounds per game, while also posting 3.3 assists and 12.5 points.

Ryan Kalkbrenner is tops on his squad in both points (15.7) and assists (1.2) per contest, and also puts up 6.2 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.

Trey Alexander is posting 13.6 points, 2.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Nembhard is tops on his squad in assists per game (4.8), and also puts up 12.4 points and 4 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Arthur Kaluma is posting 11.8 points, 1.7 assists and 6 rebounds per contest.

Creighton Top Performers (Last 10 Games)