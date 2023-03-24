Creighton vs. Princeton: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Sweet 16
The South Region bracket's No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (23-12) are 10-point favorites to defeat the No. 15 Princeton Tigers (23-8) in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 9:00 PM, live from KFC Yum! Center and airing on TBS. The matchup has an over/under set at 139 points.
Creighton vs. Princeton Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Where: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: KFC Yum! Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Creighton
|-10
|139
Creighton Betting Records & Stats
- Creighton's 35 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 139 points 23 times.
- Creighton has an average point total of 145.3 in its contests this year, 6.3 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Bluejays have an 18-17-0 record against the spread this season.
- Creighton has won 22, or 78.6%, of the 28 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, Creighton has won nine of its 11 games, or 81.8%, when favored by at least -553 on the moneyline.
- Creighton has a 84.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Creighton vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 139
|% of Games Over 139
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Creighton
|23
|65.7%
|76.7
|152.2
|68.5
|136.4
|144.8
|Princeton
|20
|69%
|75.5
|152.2
|67.9
|136.4
|143.2
Additional Creighton Insights & Trends
- Creighton has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- Six of Bluejays' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- The Bluejays record 8.8 more points per game (76.7) than the Tigers allow (67.9).
- Creighton is 13-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall when scoring more than 67.9 points.
Creighton vs. Princeton Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Creighton
|18-17-0
|5-7
|16-18-1
|Princeton
|17-12-0
|1-0
|15-13-1
Creighton vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits
|Creighton
|Princeton
|13-2
|Home Record
|11-3
|5-6
|Away Record
|7-4
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-4-0
|79.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.4
|72.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.4
|5-9-1
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-3-1
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
