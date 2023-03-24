Creighton vs. Princeton: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (23-12) and No. 15 Princeton Tigers (23-8) will determine one of the squads heading to the South Region bracket final when it tips off on Friday at KFC Yum! Center, tipping off at 9:00 PM, airing on TBS. Oddsmakers think Creighton will survive and advance in this one, naming the as 10-point favorites. The over/under in the matchup is set at 140.5.
Creighton vs. Princeton Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Where: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: KFC Yum! Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Creighton
|-10
|140.5
Creighton Betting Records & Stats
- Creighton and its opponents have gone over 140.5 combined points in 21 of 35 games this season.
- Creighton's games this year have an average total of 145.3, 4.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bluejays have an 18-17-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Creighton has won 22 out of the 28 games, or 78.6%, in which it has been favored.
- Creighton has a record of 10-2, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -540 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 84.4% chance of a victory for Creighton.
Creighton vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 140.5
|% of Games Over 140.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Creighton
|21
|60%
|76.7
|152.2
|68.5
|136.4
|144.8
|Princeton
|18
|62.1%
|75.5
|152.2
|67.9
|136.4
|143.2
Additional Creighton Insights & Trends
- Creighton has gone 6-4 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- The Bluejays have hit the over in six of their past 10 outings.
- The Bluejays score 8.8 more points per game (76.7) than the Tigers give up (67.9).
- When Creighton puts up more than 67.9 points, it is 13-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall.
Creighton vs. Princeton Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Creighton
|18-17-0
|5-7
|16-18-1
|Princeton
|17-12-0
|1-0
|15-13-1
Creighton vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits
|Creighton
|Princeton
|13-2
|Home Record
|11-3
|5-6
|Away Record
|7-4
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-4-0
|79.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.4
|72.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.4
|5-9-1
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-3-1
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
