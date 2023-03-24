The South Region bracket's No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (23-12) are 10-point favorites to defeat the No. 15 Princeton Tigers (23-8) in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 9:00 PM, live from KFC Yum! Center and airing on TBS. The point total for the matchup is 139.5.

Creighton vs. Princeton Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -10 139.5

Creighton Betting Records & Stats

Creighton and its opponents have gone over 139.5 combined points in 22 of 35 games this season.

Creighton has an average point total of 145.3 in its outings this year, 5.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bluejays' ATS record is 18-17-0 this season.

Creighton has entered the game as favorites 28 times this season and won 22, or 78.6%, of those games.

Creighton has a record of 10-2, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -524 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from Creighton, based on the moneyline, is 84%.

Creighton vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 22 62.9% 76.7 152.2 68.5 136.4 144.8 Princeton 19 65.5% 75.5 152.2 67.9 136.4 143.2

Additional Creighton Insights & Trends

Creighton has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Bluejays have gone over the total six times.

The 76.7 points per game the Bluejays average are 8.8 more points than the Tigers allow (67.9).

Creighton is 13-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall when scoring more than 67.9 points.

Creighton vs. Princeton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 18-17-0 5-7 16-18-1 Princeton 17-12-0 1-0 15-13-1

Creighton vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits

Creighton Princeton 13-2 Home Record 11-3 5-6 Away Record 7-4 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4 5-9-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-1 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

