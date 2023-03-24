A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (23-12) and No. 15 Princeton Tigers (23-8) will determine one of the squads heading to the South Region bracket final when it tips off on Friday at KFC Yum! Center, starting at 9:00 PM, airing on TBS. Sportsbooks think Creighton will emerge victorious in this one, naming the as 10-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under of 140.

Creighton vs. Princeton Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -10 140

Creighton Betting Records & Stats

Creighton and its opponents have combined to score more than 140 points in 22 of 35 games this season.

Creighton's contests this year have an average point total of 145.3, 5.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Bluejays have put together an 18-17-0 record against the spread.

Creighton has been the favorite in 28 games this season and won 22 (78.6%) of those contests.

This season, Creighton has won 10 of its 12 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -524 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Creighton has a 84% chance to win.

Creighton vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140 % of Games Over 140 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 22 62.9% 76.7 152.2 68.5 136.4 144.8 Princeton 19 65.5% 75.5 152.2 67.9 136.4 143.2

Additional Creighton Insights & Trends

Creighton is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

Six of Bluejays' last 10 outings have hit the over.

The Bluejays put up 76.7 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 67.9 the Tigers give up.

Creighton has a 13-8 record against the spread and a 17-6 record overall when scoring more than 67.9 points.

Creighton vs. Princeton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 18-17-0 5-7 16-18-1 Princeton 17-12-0 1-0 15-13-1

Creighton vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits

Creighton Princeton 13-2 Home Record 11-3 5-6 Away Record 7-4 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4 5-9-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-1 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

