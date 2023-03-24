A Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (23-12) and the No. 15 seed Princeton Tigers (23-8) meeting with a place in the South Region bracket final on the line on Friday at KFC Yum! Center. Creighton is a 10-point favorite in the NCAA Tournament matchup, which begins at 9:00 PM on TBS. The matchup has a point total of 140.

Creighton vs. Princeton Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -10 140

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Creighton Betting Records & Stats

In 22 of 35 games this season, Creighton and its opponents have combined to total more than 140 points.

Creighton's contests this year have an average point total of 145.3, 5.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bluejays have an 18-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Creighton has won 22, or 78.6%, of the 28 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Creighton has a record of 10-2, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -524 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from Creighton, based on the moneyline, is 84%.

Creighton vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140 % of Games Over 140 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 22 62.9% 76.7 152.2 68.5 136.4 144.8 Princeton 19 65.5% 75.5 152.2 67.9 136.4 143.2

Additional Creighton Insights & Trends

Creighton has gone 6-4 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Bluejays have hit the over six times.

The Bluejays average 76.7 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 67.9 the Tigers allow.

When Creighton scores more than 67.9 points, it is 13-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Creighton vs. Princeton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 18-17-0 5-7 16-18-1 Princeton 17-12-0 1-0 15-13-1

Creighton vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits

Creighton Princeton 13-2 Home Record 11-3 5-6 Away Record 7-4 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4 5-9-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-1 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.