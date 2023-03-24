Creighton vs. Princeton: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (23-12) and the No. 15 seed Princeton Tigers (23-8) meeting with a place in the South Region bracket final on the line on Friday at KFC Yum! Center. Creighton is a 10-point favorite in the NCAA Tournament matchup, which begins at 9:00 PM on TBS. The matchup has a point total of 140.
Creighton vs. Princeton Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Where: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: KFC Yum! Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Creighton
|-10
|140
Creighton Betting Records & Stats
- In 22 of 35 games this season, Creighton and its opponents have combined to total more than 140 points.
- Creighton's contests this year have an average point total of 145.3, 5.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bluejays have an 18-17-0 record against the spread this season.
- Creighton has won 22, or 78.6%, of the 28 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Creighton has a record of 10-2, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -524 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from Creighton, based on the moneyline, is 84%.
Creighton vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 140
|% of Games Over 140
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Creighton
|22
|62.9%
|76.7
|152.2
|68.5
|136.4
|144.8
|Princeton
|19
|65.5%
|75.5
|152.2
|67.9
|136.4
|143.2
Additional Creighton Insights & Trends
- Creighton has gone 6-4 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Bluejays have hit the over six times.
- The Bluejays average 76.7 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 67.9 the Tigers allow.
- When Creighton scores more than 67.9 points, it is 13-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall.
Creighton vs. Princeton Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Creighton
|18-17-0
|5-7
|16-18-1
|Princeton
|17-12-0
|1-0
|15-13-1
Creighton vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits
|Creighton
|Princeton
|13-2
|Home Record
|11-3
|5-6
|Away Record
|7-4
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-4-0
|79.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.4
|72.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.4
|5-9-1
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-3-1
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
