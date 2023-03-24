The No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (23-12) and the No. 15 Princeton Tigers (23-8) will meet on Friday to compete for a spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Creighton is favored by 10 points in the Sweet 16 matchup, which begins at 9:00 PM on TBS. The over/under in the matchup is set at 140.

Creighton vs. Princeton Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -10 140

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Creighton Betting Records & Stats

Creighton's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 140 points 22 times.

Creighton's contests this year have an average total of 145.3, 5.3 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Bluejays have put together an 18-17-0 record against the spread.

Creighton has won 22, or 78.6%, of the 28 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Creighton has won 10 of its 12 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -524 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Creighton has a 84% chance to win.

Creighton vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140 % of Games Over 140 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 22 62.9% 76.7 152.2 68.5 136.4 144.8 Princeton 19 65.5% 75.5 152.2 67.9 136.4 143.2

Additional Creighton Insights & Trends

Creighton has gone 6-4 in its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

The Bluejays have hit the over in six of their past 10 games.

The Bluejays score 8.8 more points per game (76.7) than the Tigers allow (67.9).

Creighton has a 13-8 record against the spread and a 17-6 record overall when putting up more than 67.9 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Creighton vs. Princeton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 18-17-0 5-7 16-18-1 Princeton 17-12-0 1-0 15-13-1

Creighton vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits

Creighton Princeton 13-2 Home Record 11-3 5-6 Away Record 7-4 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4 5-9-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-1 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.