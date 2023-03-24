A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (23-12) or the No. 15 Princeton Tigers (23-8) when the teams meet in a South Region bracket matchup. Oddsmakers think Creighton will emerge victorious, naming the as 10-point favorites. The action starts at 9:00 PM on Friday at KFC Yum! Center, airing on TBS. The matchup has an over/under of 140.

Creighton vs. Princeton Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -10 140

Creighton Betting Records & Stats

In 22 of 35 games this season, Creighton and its opponents have combined to score more than 140 points.

Creighton has an average total of 145.3 in its matchups this year, 5.3 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Bluejays have put together an 18-17-0 record against the spread.

This season, Creighton has been favored 28 times and won 22, or 78.6%, of those games.

This season, Creighton has won 10 of its 12 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -524 on the moneyline.

Creighton has a 84% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Creighton vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140 % of Games Over 140 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 22 62.9% 76.7 152.2 68.5 136.4 144.8 Princeton 19 65.5% 75.5 152.2 67.9 136.4 143.2

Additional Creighton Insights & Trends

Creighton has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Bluejays have hit the over six times.

The Bluejays record 76.7 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 67.9 the Tigers give up.

Creighton is 13-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall when scoring more than 67.9 points.

Creighton vs. Princeton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 18-17-0 5-7 16-18-1 Princeton 17-12-0 1-0 15-13-1

Creighton vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits

Creighton Princeton 13-2 Home Record 11-3 5-6 Away Record 7-4 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4 5-9-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-1 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

